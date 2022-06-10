Midland ISD announces hiring of 4 new principals

"These newly appointed principals have a proven track record of leadership and creating an environment that promotes student success."

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD recently announced that it has hired four new principals.

These four women are all current employees of the district and went through multiple interviews before being selected for the new positions.

Dr. Crystal Clark, who previously served as principal for the Midland Alternative Program, will now be the principal at Abell Junior High.

Former assistant principal at Bowie Fine Arts Academy Andrea Rodriguez has been selected as the new Parker Elementary principal.

Previously serving as Academic Director for the district, Iris Jiménez will serve Scharbauer Elementary as its new principal.

Maxine Gonzales has been serving as South Elementary Assistant Principal. She has been selected to lead Henderson Elementary.

"These newly appointed principals have a proven track record of leadership and creating an environment that promotes student success," said MISD Associate Superintendent Charlie Garcia in a press release.

All four principals will assume their new rules on July 1.