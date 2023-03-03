Midland ISD holds first meeting to discuss potential bond

The MISD bond advisory committee is made up of over 100 members from around the district, a large group that MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard views as key.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District began work Thursday night on a potential bond issue.

The district's bond advisory committee got together for the first of several meetings over the next few months, and this was an important initial step.

Discussions went well as a committee of over 100 people from around the district were introduced to each other and the job they have moving forward.

MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard said it is absolutely critical to have a large bond planning committee, so Thursday night was a step in the right direction.

“Tonight, and the next few months, are about thinking differently," said Dr. Howard. "'What is it that you want? What is it our community will support?’ That’s what we’re here for.”

"We know what the needs are, but we don’t have the solutions," said Dr. Howard. "That's what this committee is for.”

The MISD bond advisory committee did a lot of listening as a district overview was presented to help them better understand the current state of MISD.

The committee has at least one representative from all 39 MISD campuses, important diversity for this type of district.

“These are going to be important decisions that the committee makes, recommendations they make to the board in July, and we need representation from across the district," said Dr. Howard. "All the different schools, parents, community, our students, city leaders, Midland College and just having everyone at the table and being able to get input from so many people is going to be really important.”

The timeline will see the committee consistently work on preparing a bond proposal for the MISD Board of Trustees in the Summer.

Dr. Howard has experience with past bond processes, and has an understanding of how the process typically goes.

“These first meetings you kind of walk away and think ‘Well we didn’t decide anything tonight,’ and that really doesn’t happen in the first meetings," said Dr. Howard. "They have to get to know each other.”

“But as we go through the process, I think you’ll see those ideas start to form and come together and so, this process is just essential and getting people comfortable with sharing," said Dr. Howard.

Dr. Howard admitted that the biggest challenge they will face is having more needs than they have capacity for.