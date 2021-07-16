Midland ISD Family Support Center awarded $2,000 grant

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Family Support Center was awarded a $2,000 grant for hygiene kits.
These kits will contain laundry detergent, soap, shampoo, and deodorant.
"This grant will enable us to continue providing support to students and families in need," said Family Support Specialist Chalace Phillips. "These funds will directly provide hygiene kits for about 100 families, and we're incredibly grateful for this boost from Superior HealthPlan."
The Family Support Center holds walk-in hours every Thrusday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the District Service Center.