MIDLAND, Texas — Every year, the research and advocacy organization Children at Risk produces a guide ranking and grading Texas public schools.

The goal of the organization's ranking system is to help educate parents and policymakers on the risks facing children in the public school system.

Recently the C@R ranked Texas elementary schools, and Midland had a mix of high and low ranking schools.

Carver Center led the best schools with an A+ ranking and also scored the #6 spot for the whole state.

Two other high-ranking schools were Bowie Fine Arts Academy and Fasken Elementary, both of which scored a B-.

Travis Elementary however scored right at the bottom, with an F- score and a ranking of 4548 out of 4549.

Multiple Ector County schools received rankings as well, though most were more middling than any of Midland ISD's schools.

To see the full report or to learn more about Children at Risk you can click here.