Midland ISD speech and debate teams teach members to become better orators

Midland High and Lee prepare their students for competitions by building up their confidence.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD starts to get shine for not just its athletics, but also the work of its speech and debate team.

According to a press release from the district, both Midland High and Lee hope to prepare their students with the important skills of oration and persuasion.

There are a variety of different debate styles and competitions that the members can participate in ranging from competing one-on-one to team based policy debates.

"Speech and debate prepare you for life," said Joshua Wimberley, head of Lee's speech and debate teams. "A good orator — whether on stage, behind a lectern or even in a one-on-one conversation — is working to persuade an audience. Persuasion is a critical component of communication, and we teach our students through speech and debate how to write, research, speak and persuade so they can be successful communicators."

The students ability to choose from all these competitions allows them to be more interested about the world and quench their thirst of knowledge according to the press release.

"Speech and debate teaches students to read all information for content and how to read between the lines to find the intent of a statement," Wimberley said. "These are particularly important skills to have when navigating the flood of content on social media. Students learn to read and research far beyond the headline."