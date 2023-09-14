Midland ISD campuses hold a 96% classroom fill rate

MISD announced Thursday that nearly half of their campuses have zero teaching vacancies, crediting the new recruitment and retention efforts.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District announced Thursday that nearly half of their campuses have zero teaching vacancies, a 96% classroom fill rate to be exact.

MISD said this has all been made possible because of the new recruitment and retention efforts installed in 2023.

“We’re very pleased with the way our recruitment and retention strategies have helped us keep staffing levels high at campuses," Chief of Human Capital Management Brandon Reyes said in a press release. "But we’re continuing to work hard to fill vacancies and keep the employees we do have in place for a long time."

As of Sept. 13, there are 16 campuses with zero teaching vacancies across the 37 campuses for which MISD hires. Only eight campuses have one vacancy. The teacher positions include core content, special topic, electives, special education and bilingual/ESL.

Six campuses don't have any academic vacancies and include positions such as campus administrators, campus professionals and instructional support.

Support staff across the district have the fewest vacancies with 18 campuses having none and 11 having one. Support staff positions include nurses, clerical and child nutrition.