MISD begins interview process for new superintendent

Five candidates interviewed for the position Monday at the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District held an interview session Monday at the Midland Chamber of Commerce for their open superintendent position.

Five candidates interviewed for the job. Each candidate is currently an active superintendent within the State of Texas.

"It's basically a get to know them, get comfortable with them, tell us where you've made a mistake, how did you get better," said MISD Board President Bryan Murray when asked about the interviewing process. "Tell us about your district and how it compares to Midland. What do you know about Midland? So it's just something basic. Every candidate will get the same exact questions today."

However, Murray and his fellow board members will also be looking for certain qualities when interviewing the candidates.

“We want somebody from West Texas and we want a good leader. Somebody that will be good with our staff and someone who can lead people but do so in a positive way," Murray said. "Someone who can show compassion. We want someone who understands the classroom and who knows how to work that way. We need a good academic person and overall a strong leader”

The opinion of the community will also be taken into consideration.

Multiple surveys have been sent out by the district while community meetings have been held for parents to voice their opinion.

“We’ve obviously looked into what the community says. So that’s important because we’re elected by the community and that’s who we really represent," Murray said. "It's what they want for their children. So it’s important that we have done the homework as far as looking back and what the community as asked us to be hiring.”

MISD will conduct a second round of interviews the first full week of December. Murray hopes to have the position filled by January 4.

Kellie Spencer has been the acting MISD superintendent since September of this year.