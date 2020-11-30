Midland ISD announces eight schools to join Opportunity Culture for 2020-2021 school year

Midland ISD has announced that eight schools will be joining Opportunity Culture for the 2020-2021 school year, with the restructuring of pre-k-12 school staffing.

With the eight schools joining, the schools' staffing paradigms pre-k-12 will be restructured to extend the reach of excellent teachers, principals, and their teams to more students, for more pay, within recurring school budgets.

The goals of the program are to reach all students with excellent teachers more consistently and to reach all educators with outstanding career opportunities.

MISD's Director of Opportunity Culture Chris Hightower expresses how the program strives to improve learning outcomes for all students.

"Opportunity Culture is all about dramatically improving learning outcomes for all students. Students gain consistent access to excellent teaching through leadership and collaboration in this program."

Campuses are considered for Opportunity Culture if they: