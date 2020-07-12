MISD adds more schools to online application system

Parents can apply online via Apply Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has expanded its number of schools for families to apply to this upcoming school year.

Parents can access the online application on the portal Apply Midland.

On Apply Midland, families can apply to the schools they want, go to the school finder tab to read about all the available campuses, submit transfer applications and register for schools.

"The first year of Apply Midland was so successful, we decided to expand our offers this year," says Jill McCall, the Student Services Executive Director, who oversees the process. "This site is one-stop-shopping for families wishing to explore their options for the upcoming school year."

The schools that have been added to the application are the IDEA Travis Academy, Early College High School and G/T programs such as the Carver Center.

"Expanding to more schools of choice was the logical next step," McCall says. "Parents can learn everything they need to know about each campus, make their decision, and apply all in one place."

Families can start the application process as early as 10:00 a.m. on December 8. The application window will remain open until January 29.

Once the application window is complete, a lottery will determine what schools the applicant has been selected to. Parents will be informed automatically and offers will be officially received by March.

The second application window will give families an opportunity to receive offers on a rolling basis.