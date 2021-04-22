Midland High theatre to perform one last time on April 28 preparation for its University Interscholastic League one-act play competition

This is the first time since 1982 that MHS has made it to the state contest.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland High Theatre Program will be performing one last time on April 28 before heading to the University Interscholastic League one-act play competition.

MHS has not been to a state contest since 1982. They will perform "The Old Man and the Old Moon", which is a theatrical tale about a old man giving up his job for love.

MHS will join Frenship in representing Region 1-6A. The first time the school qualified was back in 1944 and the school has qualified a total of nine times. They have never won the state championship, but have finished in second four times.

The performance will start at 3:15 p.m. on April 28 at the MHS Auditorium. Face masks are required, while the event is free and open to the public.