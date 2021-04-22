Midland High theatre to perform one last time on April 28 preparation for its University Interscholastic League one-act play competition

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland High Theatre Program will be performing one last time on April 28 before heading to the University Interscholastic League one-act play competition.
MHS has not been to a state contest since 1982. They will perform "The Old Man and the Old Moon", which is a theatrical tale about a old man giving up his job for love.
MHS will join Frenship in representing Region 1-6A. The first time the school qualified was back in 1944 and the school has qualified a total of nine times. They have never won the state championship, but have finished in second four times.
The performance will start at 3:15 p.m. on April 28 at the MHS Auditorium. Face masks are required, while the event is free and open to the public.
The state competition will be held on Friday April 30 at Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie.