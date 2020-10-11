Midland Health to host Diabetes Reversal Program class

The Lifestyle Medicine Center will host a class on how to prevent and reverse type 2 diabetes on Nov. 12.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you have been wanting to find a way to reverse your type 2 diabetes or prevent it, then attending the free Diabetes Reversal Program class may help.

Dr. Padmaja Patel, will have a discussion on several topics, including nutrition, chronic disease, food addiction, and stress management.

A discussion will also be held on diet and lifestyle changes as well as how diabetes affects the heart and blood pressure.

The class will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.