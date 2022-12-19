Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular

The event aims to improve teacher morale across the Midland Independent School District.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District.

The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide.

"When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got started in November, she asked all MISD teachers what was their greatest need," said MEF Executive Director Anita Gamertsfelder. "Overwhelmingly we heard about teacher morale being low and teachers not having the supplies they need to teach every day in the classroom.”

Held at the Bush Center Ballroom, the event saw a Christmas trivia game where teachers could win a gift card or another prize if they guessed the correct answer.

More importantly, rows of school supplies lined both sides of the hall. These rows were filled with supplies like notebooks, paper, writing utensils and snacks.

These supplies were free for all teachers who attended and are a necessary addition for teachers like Billie Osborne, who says these supplies are invaluable to teachers who need all the help they can get.

"Notebook paper, Crayolla, markers, folders, construction paper, things to help decorate our room with, things to teach with," Osborne said of the available spread. "Everything here is usable and needed.”

The event was an instant hit, with dozens of teachers filling the halls to collect supplies and mingle with others.