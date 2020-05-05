Midland Education Foundation is continuing to honor teachers this week by posting signs at the Midland school campuses for teachers.

However, volunteer drivers are needed to show honor in support of these great educators.

Midland Education Foundation is asking for help for volunteer drivers to deliver signs to schools for teachers being honored on the campuses.

Drivers would just have to pick up 40 signs to deliver to campuses on May 5 by 5 p.m.

If you are interested in helping teachers across Midland be celebrated, click here for more information.