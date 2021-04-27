Midland Education Foundation provides 25 innovative teaching grants to classroom teachers

They also gave out scholarship money to the Top 10 students in the district by GPA, which totaled more than $57,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation has handed out 25 innovating teaching grants to classroom teachers in the district.

The grants came out to a total of $82,500 and are called 'Grant for Great Ideas'.

“By targeting MISD classrooms, these grants are sparking new understanding to help inspire students in new and innovative ways,” said Director Anita Gamertsfelder. “Using materials to present information that reaches different learning styles helps students grasp important concepts and enhances learning.”

There were also scholarships given out for higher education to MISD graduates and staff. These 'Grants For Great Minds' scholarships totaled up to more than $22,500.

