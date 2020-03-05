MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Education Foundation is honoring teachers in the most favorable way for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The week for celebration, which is from May 4 - 8, honors teachers because of their hard work and dedication to providing students with the best education.

However, the Midland Education Foundation has found great honor in celebrating these teachers by giving the public the chance to vote for their favorite teacher.

The winner of the most beloved teacher will not only receive free groceries for a year but also a year of free gas as well as a free Peloton bike and a free yearlong membership along with many other prizes.

Votes will be accepted until May 3.

If you have a favorite teacher that you would like to nominate, click here for more information.