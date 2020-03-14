TEXAS, USA — Both Ector and Midland ISD have announced they will be cancelling classes for two weeks amidst concerns about the coronavirus.

On Friday both districts had said they would not be closing schools amidst COVID-19 concerns.

Both districts say they are working to prepare for students to return and do not take the decision lightly.

The districts says that while no cases have been reported in the community, they are aware of students, parents or staff at both districts who have traveled to countries designated Level 3 by the CDC and will be working to identify those who traveled to affected areas.

Essential personnel are asked to report to work during the period of canceled classes so as to better plan in case of an extended period away from school.

Both districts will be holding a press conference Sunday which NewsWest 9 will be attending.

The UTPB STEM Academy also stated they would be extending spring break for an additional two weeks.

