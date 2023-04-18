Midland College's Workforce Continuing Education helps employers fill local jobs

Through hands-on training, the program equips students with certifications and licenses that they can use to qualify for jobs here locally.

MIDLAND, Texas — Electrical, real estate and even transportation are just a few of the courses that are a part of Midland College's Workforce Continuing Education program.

“Our focus is really on upskilling and reskilling individuals, and providing them the opportunity to get credentials, or maybe if they want to change directions in their current career field, or if they’re looking to promote, that’s really where our focus is," said Chelsy Gann, Director of the Workforce Continuing Education Office. "Is to help those individuals with short, quick, quality training to get them to the next level or into another direction."

The quick, hands-on training equips students with credentials and licenses that allow them to go into the workforce immediately, helping fill jobs here in the Permian Basin.

"I think it does help the employers," said Gann. "I think a lot of it too comes down to making sure people know this is an option, that it’s something that’s out there. The main focus right now is credentialing people. We want them to have those industry-based credentials so they have that evidence to show, not only can I say I can do it, I have the evidence to prove that I can do it."

The college listens to the needs of employers in our community to decide what can be taught.