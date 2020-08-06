MIDLAND, Texas — Are you a home school student attending Midland College?

If so, you will have the chance to take advantage of the dual credit reduced tuition program in the fall of 2020.

Students who participate in this program will only have to pay tuition fees without having to pay other college fees.

Michael Dixon, the MC Associate Vice President of Instructional Support, expresses how taking advantage of this program will save the student money on their classes.

“This is the first time home school students have been able to enroll in dual credit courses and thereby benefit from associated course fee savings. In the past, home school students who wanted to earn college credit while still in high school had to enroll through the college’s Early Enrollment program and pay standard tuition and fees. Earlier this year, Midland College officials approved allowing home school students to enroll as dual credit students.”

Dixon also states that $100 to $154 will be saved per three-hour course.

For more information on how to apply for the dual credit reduced tuition program, click here.