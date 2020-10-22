Midland College to host FAFSA Workshop

Midland College is set to host a FAFSA Workshop for those wishing to attend college on Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — Future college students will have the chance to get financial aid help at the FAFSA workshop hosted by Midland College on Oct. 24.

There will be assistance for the financial aid process.

The workshop will be held at Midland College’s Cogdell Learning Center at 201 W. Florida.

To attend this free workshop, bring the following information:

Social Security Number

Driver's License Number

2019 tax records or your parents' 2019 tax records, if you are a dependent student

Records of any untaxed income, such as child support, interest income, veterans non-education benefits

Records of your assets, such as savings and checking account balances, stocks/bonds, real estate (other than the home in which your family lives)

Alien registration number, if applicable