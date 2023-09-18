Midland College to celebrate Conference Hall renovation with ribbon cutting ceremony

The Jack E. Brown Conference Hall will have an official building dedication Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, Midland College and the community will celebrate the renovation of the Jack E. Brown Conference Hall with an official building dedication and ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. The building is located on the MC main campus near the Siesta and Garfield streets entrance.

In August 2020, Midland College closed the Jack E. Brown Dining Hall after moving its on-campus dining facilities to the June and Frank Cowden, Jr. Dining Hall.

When college officials decided to repurpose the building, which bears the name of one of Midland’s oil and gas pioneers, it seemed fitting to have the building serve as the College’s hub for its energy industry professional development activities.

The newly renovated 10,000-square-foot Jack E. Brown Conference Hall includes offices and classrooms for MC’s Petroleum Professional Development Center and Workforce Continuing Education Department. It is also the new home of Midland College Continuing Education Division administrative offices. Education and training space in the building includes five classrooms and one computer lab.