Midland College narrows down candidates for next college president

The Board of Trustees hopes to have a new president selected by June.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College Board of Trustees held another closed-door special meeting Wednesday on the search for a new president.

This meeting was a continuation of their closed-door meeting that began Tuesday night.

“So today was a scheduled search committee meeting to try and reach that final number of semi-finalists for the purpose of live interviews,” said Steven Kiser, Board Chair of the Midland Board of Trustees.

The search began in January, after President Steve Thomas announced he planned to retire in August.

They received a total of 52 applicants. Now they’re down to the semi-finalists.

“We’re looking at doing interviews on the 19 and 20 of April. We’ve got 11 or 12 we’re going to try and do then after that time the group will meet and try to bring down that number to two, three, four or five, the top ones. Then have live interviews on the campus,” Kiser said.

After those interviews, the remaining finalists will go through live interviews and public forums.

“We’re gonna do on-campus interviews with each applicant, one per day. We’re going to have public forums, at least two per day with the candidates… where people can ask questions and get to know these folks and have an extensive interview with the board and that’s gonna happen in the week of May 1. We plan on having a college president chosen by June 1,” Kiser said.

At this time, the board seems confident everything seems to be on track for the search for a new college president.