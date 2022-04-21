Midland College receives grant for Risk Management Institute

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College received a $100,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company Thursday to support the college's Risk Management Institute.
The institute provides workplace safety courses for community employers, workers and the general public.
Erin Van Evera-Welch, Director of the Petroleum Professional Development Center, spoke about the importance of the program to the community.
"It's an integral part of what safety training we currently offer for the local community and those in the industry, as well as what we can offer in the future," Evera-Welch said. "What we know, what we need to offer in the future for safety training, we go out to local professional societies, local businesses we have surveys we send you, our students to business leaders."
This is the 17th year in a row that MC has gotten a check from Texas Mutual.