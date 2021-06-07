Midland College receives $200,000 compressor donation from Archrock

Students in the diesel and energy technology programs will be able to utilize this new compressor in their education.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College's Diesel Technology and Energy Technology programs received a special donation on Monday.

The donation was a fully contained portable gas lift compression package worth around $200,000.

Archrock, a provider of midstream natural gas contract compression services, was the donor. Vice President Brad Remley was on hand for the donation, along with MC president Dr. Steve Thomas.

“We are extremely grateful to Archrock for this very generous donation,” MC program chair of Automotive, Diesel and Energy Pete Avalos said. “Students in our Diesel Technology and Energy Technology programs will be able to receive hands-on training using this gas compression system, which will be a valuable tool in helping them experience ‘real-world,’ simulated skills.”