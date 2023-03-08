Midland College president announces his retirement Thursday

Dr. Steve Thomas, who has been Midland College's president since 2008, has announced his retirement.

MIDLAND, Texas — After 15 years of serving as Midland College President, Dr. Steve Thomas officially retired Thursday.

A celebration was held for Thomas earlier Thursday in the Chap Center. He started serving as MC's fourth president in 2008 and during his tenure, Thomas led the College in several new milestones including Early College High School, the M.C/MISD College and career academies and a Pre-K Academy.

Amongst many other achievements, Thomas also oversaw several new projects and renovations to the campus, sharing what the future holds for the college as a whole.

"Continued growth and prosperity have a lot of programs that are gonna be new in the future,'' Thomas said. “We're going to be focusing on workforce education. I think we have a big role to play there in the future for the Permian Basin so I think the future is very bright for Midland College."