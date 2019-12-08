MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College celebrated the opening of its new pre-kindergarten academy with a ribbon cutting on August 12.
The new pre-K school is in partnership with Midland Independent School District and is the first pre-kindergarten charter academy in Midland.
The academy plans to offer high-quality and affordable preschool education and promote school readiness for children age three to five/
Classes will begin on August 14.
