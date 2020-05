MIDLAND, Texas — On May 8, Midland College will celebrate the Pre-K with a graduation for four-year-olds, who will not be returning next year.

The ceremony, which is the first Pre-K Academy ceremony to be held at Midland College, will give honor to these small wonders with a drive-thru graduation.

The Pre-K graduation will be held from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.