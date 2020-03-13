MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College announced Friday they will be extending its spring break through March 20.

An email sent to faculty stated classes are planned to resume March 23.

Administrators are working to determine how to proceed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Faculty are not required to come to campus during the extended week but should be available by phone or email. Staff are allowed to be on campus unless they traveled out of town during spring break or came into contact with someone who was sick.

The school joins UTPB, Sul Ross and other colleges across the country who have extended spring break amidst coronavirus fears.

There is no word yet on if MC will be moving to online courses after the extended break.

Odessa College announced Thursday it will not be extending the break.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

UTPB to extend spring break amid coronavirus concerns

Midland College officials to discuss remainder of academic year Friday

UT Permian Basin bans all university-related travel to level 2-3 countries deemed high risk by CDC