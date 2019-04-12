MIDLAND, Texas — Dr. Jaime Aguila and Reynaldo Salgado saw honor and recognition as the 2020 Teaching Excellence winners at an awards dinner at Midland College.

The award was given to both educators because of their significant contributions to the intellectual life of the college through innovation in the classrooms as well as their dedication to the students.

Aguila, who is a professor of History and has taught at Midland College since 2016, admits that acknowledging how he does not know everything has made him a more effective teacher.

"Once I could admit that I did not know everything, I became a more effective teacher for the benefit of my students."

Salgado, who joined the Midland College faculty in 2013, brought an extensive amount of experience and knowledge in the automotive and collision repair industry with him.

He credits his desire to communicate effectively as a way to motivate students.

“My desire as a teacher is to communicate effectively information to students and motivate them to learn and use their skills to their full capacity as an individual."

“When they leave my classroom, I hope they have a sense of accomplishment and are capable professionals in the industry,” said Salgado.

Other educators honored at the awards dinner included, Melissa Boyce, associate professor of English; Allison Brown, assistant professor of English; Dr. Brian Flowers, assistant professor and chair of Engineering; Dr. Denise Ross, professor of Nursing; and Marty Villarreal, professor of Information Technology.