Midland College earns 2020 Paul C. Rea Live United Award

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has been given the 2020 Paul C. Rea Live United Award from United Way of Midland.

United Way of Midland presented the award to a couple of staff members at Midland College, which includes Executive Assistant to the President & Board of Trustees Leslie Shoemaker and Secretary to the Vice President of Student Services Rita Brady.

Midland College was given the award for its employees' loyal support. The employees also showed a sustained excellence in giving, advocating and volunteering with the United Way of Midland.