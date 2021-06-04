Midland College earns 2020 Paul C. Rea Live United Award

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has been given the 2020 Paul C. Rea Live United Award from United Way of Midland.
United Way of Midland presented the award to a couple of staff members at Midland College, which includes Executive Assistant to the President & Board of Trustees Leslie Shoemaker and Secretary to the Vice President of Student Services Rita Brady.
Midland College was given the award for its employees' loyal support. The employees also showed a sustained excellence in giving, advocating and volunteering with the United Way of Midland.
“In addition to donating annually to United Way, Midland College employees also volunteer throughout the community for many of United Way partner agencies,” Said MC President Dr. Steve Thomas. “We are honored to receive this award, and we are proud to help community organizations like United Way meet the needs of the Midland community.”