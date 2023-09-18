Midland College celebrates Constitution Day

The college celebrated with various activities that include a voter registration table and a Constitution Scavenger Hunt.

MIDLAND, Texas — To celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, Midland College celebrated with various activities that include a voter registration table coordinated by the Midland League of Women Voters and a Constitution Scavenger Hunt coordinated by the Midland College Government Department.

Students began the scavenger hunt at the Marie Hall Academic Building where they picked up a pocket Constitution and their Scavenger Hunt "passports".

A virtual tour of Constitution Hall was available in Room 105 of the Fasken Learning Resource Center (library) where students learned about the Founding Fathers and efforts of the federalists and antifederalists.

In the Scharbauer Student Center, Title IX Office, students learned about due process amendments.

Finally at the Dollye Neal Chapel on the MC Campus, students learned about Freedom of Religion and the Establishment Clause.