MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is adding a new five-week course that will start in just a few weeks.

The special session allows students to earn up to four hours of college credit.

“We’re offering that because there are a lot of people who might have been laid off and are looking at wanting to go back to school to pick up credits quickly,” says Lori Thomas, a math professor at Midland College.

Here are a few of the online courses the school is offering:

  • Art appreciation
  • English
  • Music appreciation
  • Spanish
  • Math
  • Government
  • History
  • Kinesiology
  • Psychology
  • Public speaking 
  • Medical terminology

The session begins on April 14 and ends May 15. For more information click here.

RELATED: Midland College professors adapting to 'new normal' as virtual teachers

RELATED: Basin PBS, ECISD bring more educational content to West Texas students stuck at home

RELATED: National Hurricane Center to hold Hurricanes at Home webinars