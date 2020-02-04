MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College is adding a new five-week course that will start in just a few weeks.

The special session allows students to earn up to four hours of college credit.

“We’re offering that because there are a lot of people who might have been laid off and are looking at wanting to go back to school to pick up credits quickly,” says Lori Thomas, a math professor at Midland College.

Here are a few of the online courses the school is offering:

Art appreciation

English

Music appreciation

Spanish

Math

Government

History

Kinesiology

Psychology

Public speaking

Medical terminology

The session begins on April 14 and ends May 15. For more information click here.

