MIDLAND, Texas — The first annual Midland Children's Business Fair is being held on September 21.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the area 310 N. Colorado Street in Midland.

Children at the event have created a product and developed a brand and marketing strategy. They will then open for customers during the event.

The children will be entirely responsible for setup, sales and interacting with customers.

Around 50 booths will be available to tour and see the hard-working children learn to become entrepreneurs.

Awards will be given out across age groups for such things as creativity and potential.

The event is sponsored by Acton Academy and the Acton School of Business.

For more information you can click here.