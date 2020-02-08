Michigan State University presents Student Loan Repayment Webinar

Fear no more! Those who owe student loans can take a webinar on the options of how to pay them back.

TEXAS, USA — If you have been wanting to find different options for how to pay back your student loans, then taking the Student Loan Repayment Webinar presented by Michigan State University online, may help.

Along with learning about the different options of how to pay back your student loans, the webinar will also provide information on how to work with loan service providers, options on how to avoid student loan default as well as information on student loan consolidation options.

The webinar will take place on Aug. 6 from 3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST.