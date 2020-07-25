Members of MISD to vote on renaming Robert E. Lee High School

Members of the Midland ISD school board will vote on Monday on if there will be a name change of Robert E. Lee Freshman High School.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the Lee High name change.)

Monday, voting will take place between the Midland ISD school board members, on whether Robert E. Lee Freshman High School will keep its name or not.

The meeting is being called after several residents have expressed concern in the name of the school and if it should be changed.

Those who oppose changing the name and those who are wanting to change it, have urged the board to publicly address the issue.

The meeting will take place virtually where residents are welcome to come to the district's website and watch the discussion and voting take place.

Those interested in attending the meeting can go to midlandisd.net and follow the instructions once on the site.