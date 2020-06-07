Midland County Public Libraries kicks off National Summer Learning Week

From July 6-10, MCPL will provide virtual programs and grab-and-go activities to encourage summer learning.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Public Libraries kicked off National Summer Learning Week on Monday.

National Summer Learning Week is an annual initiative by the National Summer Learning Association that highlights the importance of providing educational opportunities for all students during summer break.

The week began with a Facebook Live event featuring Austin-based storyteller Elizabeth Kahura, who shared folktales from Africa to tie in with this year’s Summer Reading Program theme: Imagine Your Story.

Throughout the rest of the week, MCPL will provide a variety of virtual programs, as well as grab-and-go activities for the kids.

There will be a few in-person events as well that have been designed to encourage social distancing.

If you wish to attend these in-person programs, MCPL requires that you wear a mask inside their libraries.

Midland County Public Libraries Get ready to travel to Africa with us! Watch Elizabeth Kahura live o... n Facebook at 11 am. Made possible by Texas Commission on the Arts, Midland Friends of Libraries and Literacy, and Midland County Public Library Foundation.

See below for a full list of events and activities planned for this week. For more information, you can visit the MCPL website.



Monday, July 6 – Kick-Off Summer Learning Week

11 a.m.: Elizabeth Kahura Facebook Live performance

12 – 1 p.m.: Library Lunches at Downtown Library.

4 p.m.: Fairy Tale Trivia, online.

Tuesday, July 7 – Dive into a Book Adventure

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Take-n-Make Bookmarks at both library locations.

11 a.m.: What We’re Reading – Educational Book Recommendations for Kids, online.

12 – 1 p.m.: Library Lunches with free books and Dr. Seuss bookmarks at Downtown Library.

Wednesday, July 8 – Discover STEM and Soar

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Take-n-Make Paper Solar System at both library locations.

11:30 a.m.: Virtual Toddler Storytime, “Water All Around,” by Catherine Nichols, online.

12 – 1 p.m.: Library Lunches with free books, “Did You Know” bookmark and STEM activity sheet.

4 p.m.: Virtual Toddler Storytime, “Our Stars,” by Anne Rockwell, online.

Thursday, July 9 – Eat Healthy and Grow Strong to Win at Wellness

10 am – 5 p.m.: Take-n-Make Grow a Bean in a Bag at both library locations.

11:30 a.m.: Virtual Toddler Storytime, “The M&M’s County Book,” by Barbara Barbieri McGrath, online.

12 – 1 p.m.: Library Lunches with activity sheets from West Texas Food Bank and free jump ropes.

1 p.m.: Family Place Virtual Wellness Book Display and Recommendations, online.

4 p.m.: Virtual Spanish Storytime, “Fuego,” by Jorge Agueta, online.

Friday, July 10 – Celebrate the Future Leaders of Tomorrow