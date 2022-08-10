MCH offers back to school vaccines

The shots started in July and will run through the end of September.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Hospital will be administering back to school vaccines throughout the months of August and September from 2-4 p.m. at the Healthy Kids Clinic.

Services will be available for Medicaid, CHIP or self-pay patients between the ages of 4 and 18 years only.

Young people receiving shots must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and have a copy of their immunization record on hand.

Self-pay will cost $14 for one shot, $28 for two shots or $30 for three or more shots.