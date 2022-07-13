MCH, Odessa College partner to pay for nursing students' tuition

These nurses will also have at least two years of employment with MCH following graduation.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College and the Medical Center Health System announced Wednesday is has entered an agreement to cover the cost of tuition for nursing students.

This agreement was approved by the Ector County Hospital District Board June 7.

The hospital has created an easy application process for interested students going into the OC Nursing Program.

Upon graduation, those students will have employment at MCH for at least two years.

Current OC nursing students are also welcome to apply for the scholarship.

"Our goal is to have all those spots full and people waiting because I can promise you people are gonna be sick and can't show up to work. Somebody may get Covid, somebody may have an emergency; we need all the nurses and providers we can get so our goal is to fill that plus more," said Russell Tippin, President of MCH.

Tippin also says expenses are one of the top reasons people don't pursue a nursing degree.