TEXAS, USA — Matt New's first concert since appearing on "The Voice" will provide thousands of dollars in funding for the Education Foundations of Midland and Odessa.

The concert took place on December 15 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

Around $8,000 will go to each school district, with grant winners to be announced in April.

The grants will go to supporting the performing arts in the Permian Basin. Additionally, performing arts teachers are encouraged to apply for funding for the 2020-2021 school year.

Applications are open as of January 1 and will remain open through March 31. To apply you can visit the PBAF website.

