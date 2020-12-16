Marfa ISD to move all classes online starting December 17

No classes will take place on Friday, December 18.

MARFA, Texas — Marda ISD has moved all classes to online learning for December 17.

They have moved forward with this decision based on students and staff coming into close contact with each other.

Attendance will be taken and students must log on to their usual classes at their normal class period times.

Curbside meals will still taken place for all ages on December 17. They will be available at the cafeteria from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.