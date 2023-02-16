Marfa ISD school weeks shorten to 4 days in the fall

The school district will be making the change for two-to-three years while measuring whether or not it will be successful.

MARFA, Texas — Most people would likely enjoy a four-day work week. For Marfa Independent School District, they will be experiencing that reality in the fall at the start of the next school year.

The district will be making this change for two-to-three years while measuring whether or not it ends up being successful.

There were several reasons that convinced Marfa ISD to become the 61st district in Texas to commit to this transition, including more preparation for teachers, additional one-on-one time with students and parent conferences.

That’s all school business outside of normal instruction that can take place on Fridays, which is one of the main focuses from all of this — making sure that Fridays are still purposeful.

“I’ll say it over and over again, it’s how purposeful we are with the Friday with our staff and those kids is what’s going to make this successful or not," said Marfa ISD Superintendent Oscar Aguero.

As Marfa ISD prepares for four-day school weeks, it’s actually the fifth day that looks like it will be the most important.

Through research and surveys by administration, the majority of teachers, parents and students showed support for the change.

“These surveys were the last piece," said Aguero. "Like I said, my elementary principal and I did a lot of research, reached out to schools trying to get this, and then this last piece was seeing ‘is it something that the community wants? And staff?', and we were overwhelmed with saying ‘yes, we think this is going to be a good thing for our kids and our community.'"

Having experienced some staffing issues over the last several years, the district is hoping this will make it a more attractive destination.

“I’m just going to be honest, I’m going to throw it out there, it’s a recruiting tool," said Aguero. "Being two-and-a-half hours away from a major city, very little industries, we have to compete for every teacher, and we’re like ‘what is something that can make us different from everyone else in our area?’"

Some challenges include a meal system for Fridays, setting protocols for handling Friday activity and fixing the school calendar.

“We have some ideas for what the calendar is going to look like, but now that we know it’s going to be four-day weeks and still be hitting that 75,600 minutes, making sure that happens and making sure that those four days of the week are powerful instruction," said Aguero.

Childcare was also considered a challenge, but Aguero said that traditional holiday breaks and three-day weekends are examples to fall back on to handle that.