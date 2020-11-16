Marfa ISD starts remote learning for all students and staff today

This decision comes due to the high positivity rate of COVID-19 in the area.

MARFA, Texas — MARFA ISD has moved all classes online as a result of the high rate of positive COVID-19 tests in the area. The remote instruction will start on November 16 and run until November 20.

The school district will start in person learning again on November 30 according to a Marfa ISD Facebook post.

Attendance will be taken regularly and students must log on during their regular class periods.

The district will also be providing curbside meals for all students. The meals will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the school cafeteria.