Marfa ISD offers free meals to anyone under the age of 18

The program will begin Monday for all families that meet the proper requirements.

MARFA, Texas — Marfa ISD will begin providing free meals to anyone under the age of 18-years-old. The school district will have the meals at the Robinson Cafeteria for breakfast and lunch.

At the beginning of the school year, Marfa only provided meals to families with students who were enrolled at one of their schools.

However, according to the Big Bend Sentinel, the district approved a decision to make their free meals available for not just their children enrolled, but to anyone in Marfa who is under the age of 18.