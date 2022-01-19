Marfa ISD cancels classes Thursday through Monday

During the closure, the district's nurse will be offering testing for students and staff.

MARFA, Texas — Marfa Independent School District announced Wednesday that due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, classes would be canceled from Thursday through Monday, resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

During the closure, staff will meet to discuss professional development and coordinate on strategies to support students in quarantine.

Students and staff looking to get tested can do so with district nurse Beverly Dutchover at the elementary school.

The district is also teaming up with the Texas Department of State Health Services to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the Marfa Shorthorn Gym on Thursday.

The vaccine will be available for those 5 to 11 from noon to 2 p.m. and those 12 and up from 2-4 p.m.