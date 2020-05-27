ODESSA, Texas — Are you looking for a job?

If so, then working at Odessa College as a Law Enforcement Training Academy Staff Instructor may be the job for you.

This position, which oversees daily operations, instructs and supervises students in the TCOLE Basic Police Officer Course and post-academy classes in the Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA), also Administers tests which are appropriate to BPOC course content, including LETA block instruction tests and comprehensive exams measuring overall grasp of course objectives among many other duties of this important position in the college.

If you are interested in applying for this employment opportunity, you must have a TCOLE Master Peace Officer Proficiency Certificate and Basic Instructor’s Certificate, with the preferred qualification of an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice or similar discipline from a regionally accredited institution.

For more information on how to apply for this position, click here.