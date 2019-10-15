EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from ECISD's first day of school 2019.

Tuesday, October 15, Ector County Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri will give the school board his Look, Listen, and Learn Report.

This update on his first 100 days as the superintendent of schools begins at 6 p.m.

Muri's presentation will be a part of the ECISD school board's regularly scheduled meetings, and falls toward the end of the agenda.

The event will be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

