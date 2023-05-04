Local magician on a mission to encourage reading

“This is my opportunity to go into schools, to go into libraries, Boys and Girls Club, or wherever, and talk about the importance of reading, how to do it, how to study for a STARR Test, how to read something you don't want to read or are afraid to read, and so on,” said Chadwick. “Because kids today are terrified of reading. And so, this is designed to not just motivate kids, nor just to entertain them, but to teach them and to let them know that their imagination is key when it comes to reading.”