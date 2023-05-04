Local magician on a mission to encourage reading

MIDLAND, Texas —
One West Texas magician is on a mission to help elementary school students find the magic of reading books.
On Wednesday, magician Bronson Chadwick visited kids at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin to showcase his new program "Magic in the Library,” which uses the art of magic to show kids the importance of reading.
“This is my opportunity to go into schools, to go into libraries, Boys and Girls Club, or wherever, and talk about the importance of reading, how to do it, how to study for a STARR Test, how to read something you don't want to read or are afraid to read, and so on,” said Chadwick. “Because kids today are terrified of reading. And so, this is designed to not just motivate kids, nor just to entertain them, but to teach them and to let them know that their imagination is key when it comes to reading.”
You can expect to see Chadwick all across the Permian Basin. To find out his next stop, keep an eye on the website linked here.