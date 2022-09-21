Literacy Coalition provides bilingual books to Sam Houston Elementary

This gift was in honor of National Literacy Month.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary School received a special gift Wednesday.

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin dropped off copies of the bilingual book collection “¡Vamos!” by Raúl the Third to after-school 4th graders.

A 2022 assessment by the coalition determined most Permian Basin counties rank among some of the least literate and least educated in the entire country.

“Of course, the adult literacy piece, those that have made it through adulthood and are struggling and are behind reading level, it effects workforce, it effects the way they deal with their family, health literacy, financial literacy, computer literacy, all of those things,” Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin Executive Director John Trischitti III said.