Odessa College to host LETA Recruiting events on Facebook

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College's Law Enforcement Training Academy will be hosting livestream recruiting sessions on Facebook.

These sessions are for all those interested in a career in law enforcement.

The livestreams will be on December 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and December 15 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The livestream will be providing general information about the academy for Spring 2021.

They will also talk about the pre-admissions process and the application forms.

There will be graduates from the program on the call as well to answer any questions.

The academy will be taking applications at any time you can find out more information about the academy by clicking here.