MIDLAND, Texas — Every year Lee High School and Midland High School students enrolled in dual credit automotive courses are given the opportunity to compete in the Skills USA Competitions.

Improving the quality of the future skilled workforce, the program announced Lee Student Billy Wiggins as the first place winner in the Texas Diesel Equipment Technology Skills USA contest.

The Midland College Dean of Applied Technology has acknowledged how proud he is of Wiggins.

“We are extremely proud of Billy,” said Curt Pervier, MC Dean of Applied Technology. “Billy and other students in our dual credit automotive and diesel technology programs are receiving training for in-demand skills while still in high school."

"When they graduate with a high school diploma, they will have entry-level certificates in skills that are needed in the Permian Basin, and they will be able to take advanced courses leading to Associate of Applied Science degrees. The fact that Midland College students excel at competitions such as SkillsUSA is a testimony to the dedicated faculty that we have in our technical programs.”

Wiggins also received superior ratings for his project at the state level.