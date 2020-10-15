MISD board votes name change of Robert E. Lee HS to Legacy H.S.

The Midland ISD school board has rejected the name change of "Legacy of Equality and Excellence" to now "Legacy High School".

The Midland ISD school board voted 5-2 in favor of changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School to Legacy High School.

The board did not accept the Citizen's Committee's recommendation of "Legacy of Equality and Excellence", which would have been an acronym of L.E.E.

The school's mascot of The Rebels and the maroon and white colors will remain the same. Any Confederate imagery will be dropped and there will be a new rebrand of the "rebel" from the American Revolutionary War period.

The Citizen's Committee will help come up with a couple of different depictions of the Rebel mascot. Students will then have the opportunity to vote on the top two selections.

MISD says, "While the schools will be named Legacy, the process of rebranding at the campuses will be gradual. Small steps will be taken as soon as is practicably possible, but larger capital projects may take time as we plan for the financial and logistical impact of changes. "

The Board's next meeting will be on October 19 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowie Fine Arts Academy.